Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:14 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Tejano Man Goes To Court To Change His Name To Trump

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 01:36 PM EDT
Close

An Odessa, Texas man has won a court case legally allowing him to take on President Donald Trump's name.

Ernesto Trump, born Ernesto Acosta, filed a court petition last week to formally change his name. Trump, now claiming to be Donald and Melania Trump's stepson claimed it was "because it is more suitable for professional purposes.

"And then, I'm Hispanic, and I guess that makes it to some people more 'weird,'" Trump told MySanAntonio.com.

VIDEO: Ernesto Trump Speaks Out

Despite looking like everything Trump voters think of when they think of Mexicans and being the son of Mexican immigrants to the United States, Ernesto maintains his support of his presidential "father" figure.

"The man, to me, has done nothing wrong," Trump continued. "He ain't trying to take our guns away. A lot of us here in Texas like guns."

Trump said his Mexican family disowned him long before he had changed his name and turned his back on them.

"They thought I was an embarrassment to the family," he said.

Somewhat of a local celebrity on YouTube, Trump believes that this move will help him gain more notoriety for his social media channels. He has a ........ particular sense of humor you can see on his personal Facebook page, along with videos making sure we all know where he stands on Muslims.

On his newly acquired Ernesto Trump Facebook page, Trump appears to be reveling in the attention that suddenly comes with being a long-lost member of the First Family.

No word yet on when the Trump family reunion will happen or what position in the federal government Ernesto will hold.

TagsTexas, Donald Trump, ernesto trump, Name Change, weird news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

The Head of Argentina's Biggest Black Market Had A "Scarface"-Style Shootout

George Clooney Accidentally Started A Tequila Company And Sold It For $1 Billion

Tropical Storm Cindy: Heavy Rain And Potentially Life Threatening Flash Floods

"El Chapo" To Sue Netflix/Univision For Using His Image In TV Show

Everything You Need to Know About Texas’ Anti-Sanctuary Law

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

4:44 hassan jameel

Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

Get ready for the final matchup of the big tournament.
Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins
Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)
The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice On Social Media
LaVar Ball squares up with WWE superstar The Miz

LaVar Ball Squares Up with WWE’s The Miz
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics