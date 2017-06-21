"El Chapo" To Sue Netflix/Univision For Using His Image In TV Show

Legal representatives for jailed Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman are moving forward with a lawsuit against Univision and Netflix for their unauthorized use of their client's image in a television series about his exploits.

Speaking with Infobae.com, Guzman's lawyer Jose Refugio Rodriguez said that "the series not only makes use of the name of his client without his authorization but also considers that there is moral damage to his figure with the inclusion of episodes of his life."

When the series was originally announced in May 2016 as a co-production between Univision, Netflix, and Story House Entertainment, members of El Chapo's legal team warned that there could be financial consequences to using his image without recompensating him for royalties.

"There was no contact for the issue of the royalties. There is going to be some legal action, I'm waiting for instructions from Joaquin to start something, but it's going to be done," Rodriguez continued.

The series recounts the beginnings of El Chapo in 1985, when he was a low-level member of the Guadalajara cartel and follows him through his rise to power, several brazen prison escapes in Mexico, and his subsequent extradition to a U.S. federal prison.