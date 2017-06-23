Breakdancing Gorilla Video Will Make You Feel Happy

If you had a hard week, this joyful gorilla will remind you to enjoy each dancing step along the way.

Her name is Zola and she is a Bronx native living at the Dallas Zoo, but that will probably change after showing off her moves in the swimming poll at a global scale thanks to this video.

"There's a lot more to this behavior than you may think," Dallas Zoo posted in YouTube this week.

This is not the first time she has been caught dancing like no one is watching. In 2011, a video of Zola breakdancing at Calgary zoo also went viral:

