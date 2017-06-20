VIDEO: Costa Rican President Swallows Wasp In Interview

A video of Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis is making a buzz on the internet, when during an interview with the press he accidentally swallows a wasp mid-sentence.

President Solis stopped talking, swallowed it and announced, "I ate it. I ate the wasp." He continued to laugh to the shock and bemusement of the assembled reporters and told them that this would shortly be sent to CNN.

"That doesn't happen everyday!" Solis continued.

After an aide gave him a bottle of water to wash the wasp from his mouth and for eveyone to get the giggles out of their system, Solis continued giving a press briefing about a newly constructed asphalt plant in Paso Real, Costa Rica.

VIDEO: Costa Rican President Swallows Wasp During Interview

