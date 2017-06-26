Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Salma Hayek Goes Topless In Sexy Instagram Post

By Mariana P Cater
Jun 26, 2017
Known for her conservative and classy sense of fashion, Salma Hayek opted for a little bit raunchier style this week by posting a wild selfie on Instagram.

The Beatriz At Dinner star, who is turning 51 years old this year, took a selfie inside her bathroom posing in front of a mirror after a party night.

"When the party is over. Cuando la fiesta se acaba", the actress wrote next to the topless pic.

How hard did this Mexican beauty party? How tight was that dress for her to feel so relieved after taking it off? We don't have the answer but surely lots of her fans will expect this new sexy selfie trend to continue.

 When the party is over .... cuando se acaba la fiesta...#night #fiesta #stolenmoment

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Here are some of her sexiest moments on social media:

About last night @kering_official @festivaldecannes #womaninmotion #cannesfilmfestival2017 #gucci #hair #kering A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 22, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

 Thank you @cinemacon for my #Vanguard Award, cinemas are the place we get to dream and where the possibilities are endless... Gracias a #cinemacon por mi premio de Vanguard. Los cines son el lugar donde llegamos a soñar y donde las posibilidades son infinitas ... #award #movies #cinema #Cinemacon2017 #sincity #latina #lasvegas hair by @robertvetica make-up by @missjobaker styling: @annabelleharron

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

On my way to the #balenciaga #fashion show #paris A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Oct 2, 2016 at 6:18am PDT

 Getting ready for Jimmy Kimmel Live @jimmykimmellive #hair by @robertvetica #makeup by @missjobaker

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Mar 30, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

TagsSalma Hayek, selfie, Instagram, picture, Topless

