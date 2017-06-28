Why Michelle Rodriguez “Might Have to Say Goodbye” To The Fast & Furious Franchise

Michelle Rodriguez captured the hearts of many with her Fast & Furious character Letty Ortiz who was known as the feisty Latina - who wasn't afraid to back down from any fight - and love interest to Vin Diesel's character Dominic Torreto.

Is Rodriguez bidding farewell to the highly successful movie franchise?

The actress shared a photo collage on instagram with a few behind-the-scenes shots alongside a direct message highlighting the women of the franchise.

"F8 is out digitally today," she wrote. "I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise."