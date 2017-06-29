Navy SEAL Who Shot bin Laden Slams WH Press Secretary for Praising VA

Robert O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who reportedly shot and killed Osama bin Laden during a clandestine, 2011 raid, slammed deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for lauding praise at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

During a televised press briefing, the White House spokesperson lashed out at journalists for not reporting on success stories, such as the Trump administration's efforts at reforming the VA.

O'Neill took the opportunity on Wednesday to rebuke Sanders' claim on Twitter.

"I just heard [Sarah Huckabee] talk about 'successes' at the VA," O'Neill tweeted. "PLEASE explain and I would LOVE to debate you. VA is a damn insult to vets!!"

As the man who wrote a lucrative book about the SEAL Team 6 operation that took out the infamous al Qaeda leader, O'Neill pressed the notion that he is fortunate enough to be able to afford private health insurance, a luxury that he claims is unattainable for most military veterans.

O'Neill went on with the barrage of tweets, writing "I want to invite [Sarah Huckabee] to go with me to ANY VA to see how awful they are. I'm sure daddy got you better healthcare...and that job!"

Back-tracking on his comments, O'Neill later elaborated on the true target of his underlying frustration. "I was too hard on [Sarah Huckabee] but she should go pop in to the VA right up the street...unannounced and see what a depressing dump!"

The White House has yet to respond to O'Neill's Twitterstorm.