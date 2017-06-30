Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash

Tennis champion Venus Williams has been sued by the family of a man who died in a car accident allegedly caused by the athlete.

According to the police report, Williams crossed an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens. The other driver, identified as Linda Barson couldn't stop on time and hit William's Toyota Sequoia SUV.

The crash happened on June 9, and police said Williams was at fault for violiating the right of way of the other vehicle.

An attorney for Venus Williams has released a statement in regards to the fatal accident. @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/rhV3IjJHUK — Ari Hait (@wpbf_ari) June 29, 2017

Jerome Barson, 78, was the co-passenger and husband of Linda. He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital but died 2 weeks later on June 23.

Venus Williams has been sued by the family of an elderly man who died in a car crash allegedly caused by the tennis star which she described as an 'unfortunate accident'.

The tennis star has not been cited or charged but the craash remains under investigation.

Williams, who turned 37 this month, is a seven-time Grand Slam champion and has won Wimbledon five times. She is considered one of the favorites to win this year.