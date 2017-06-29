Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Although Portugal was knocked out of the Confederations Cup by Chile in a penalty-kicks showdown, their biggest star has a reason to keep shining.

Real Madrid sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo, has confirmed through a Facebook message that he is a second-time father.

In the post, Ronaldo expressed his disappointment with the outcome of yesterday's Portuguese defeat, writing, "Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sport objective we wanted."

Simultaneously, Ronaldo wrote, "I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time."

Early reports indicated that the fraternal twins, Mateo and Eva, were born in the United States on June 8 and are the baby siblings of Cristiano Jr., born in June 2010.

In a sweet picture uploaded onto Ronaldo's personal Instagram account, the caption reads "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Congrats to Cristiano and his growing family!