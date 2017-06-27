Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Portugal vs. Chile 2017 Confederations Cup Semifinal Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

After coming off of their recent tie against Mexico, Portugal is set to play the Copa America Champions Chile in the FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals on Wednesday 7pm BST Kazan. Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to a big win and dethrone Chile?

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming semifinals match between both teams.

The Match

So far, everything seems to be in Portugal's favor as they enter the semifinals with some of the brightest players in futbol to date. After securing the top spot against New Zealand and scoring big plays against Mexico and Russia, Portugal will be playing against an experienced Chile team.

Chile has struggled leading up to the semifinals match and they have only won one of their group games against Cameroon. During their match against Australia, Chile settled for a 1-1 draw after Australia's physical approach was more than they could handle.

Despite their current winning streak, Portugal will play Chile without Raphael Guerreiro, who suffered a broken leg during the match against Russia. Ronaldo is expected to start, since he held the position for the past three games and won man of the match awards for all three. Andre Silva and Bernardo Silva will remain in the same position for the semifinals match after their impeccable performance against New Zealand.

Chile, who appears to lack depth and rising new talent, only has only one player, defender Paulo Diaz, starting for the team.

Players to Watch

Alexis Sanchez is Chile's top defender and has moved ahead of Marcelo Salas as the team's top goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 55th goal against New Zealand this season, could possibly be threat against Alexis Sanchez and his team.

Prediction

Portugal has proven they can win big games and they haven't showed any signs of slowing down leading into this game.

Although Chile are the Copa America Champions, they will have to find a way to stop Andre Silva and Bernardo Silva from dominating early in the match.

We are placing our bets on Portugal with 4-1 win over Chile.

Schedule and Streaming info

The game starts on Wednesday, June 28 at 2 pm EST. If you want to watch it on TV, FS1 will be broadcasting live. For those who prefer to watch it online, you may stream the event at ITV Hub, Sky Go, Fox Sports GO.

