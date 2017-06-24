Chile vs. Australia 2017 Confederations Cup Group B Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

Chile and Australia are poised to compete in this final Confederations Cup group stage match on Sunday, June 25. Here's what you can expect.

The Match

Chile has the strongest chances of advancing over the team from down under. Its impressive win against Cameroon and draw with Germany positions La Roja to either defeat or draw with Australia.

Although its defense has been questionable, Chile's consistent attacking capabilities are at the forefront of its game, presenting quite the uphill battle for the Australians.

Australia's do-or-die situation coupled with its two wins in the last eight away games do not produce a whole lot of confidence in its ability to defeat the more physical Chilean team.

Given their record of getting on the scoreboard in 17 of their last 18 internationals, you can rest assured that the Socceroos will, at the very least, make one goal in tomorrow's match.

But, with the two-goal margin required to advance, an Aussie win is no bet at all.

History

The Aussies have battled it out with the Chileans on six different occasions. The first and last time the two national teams met head-to-head on the field were during the FIFA World Cups of 1974 and 2014, respectively.

If history is any indicator of things to come, Australia's 1-4-1 record against Chile is a reflection of tomorrow's outcome.

Players to Watch

Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, and Eduardo Vargas have played sensationally and you can bet these three will lead Chile's charge against the Aussies.

Although Australia has Ange Postecoglou to thank for some critical adjustments to its overall game, Chile will easily capitalize on the kind of errors the Socceroos have been prone to make time and again.

Prediction

Chile leaves the stadium victorious in a 3-1 win.

Schedule and Streaming Info

Tune in to the match, which will begin tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET. The game will be available on TV via FS1 and Telemundo or stream it live on Fox Sports Go.

UPDATE:

Final result: Chile 1-1 Australia