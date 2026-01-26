Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez is facing criticism for reportedly using prong collars on her pet dogs, which animal experts warn can cause serious pain and injury.

Fans and animal welfare advocates have raised concerns about the collars, noting that Martinez's dog breeds are particularly vulnerable due to their delicate neck structures. Critics argue that prong collars, which apply pressure via metal spikes, are outdated and potentially harmful training tools, and insist that safer alternatives exist for behaviour correction and walking.

1.1 Melanie has been using prong collars on her dogs. These collars cause major discomfort and injuries. Especially considering the type of breed her dog is, their necks are not built for this kind of collar, and it's completely careless and cruel to use these. pic.twitter.com/UrnYQdd9Gh — Exposing Melanie Martinez (@exposingmel) January 16, 2025

Prong Collars: Painful and Risky

In several studies, animal behaviourists describe prong collars as devices that can inflict discomfort and even injury.

Dog owners often use prong collars because they believe these collars give them more control during walks or training, especially with strong, stubborn, or reactive dogs. The collars work by applying pressure around the dog's neck when they pull, which owners hope will discourage unwanted behaviour. Some trainers argue that, if used correctly and briefly, prong collars can be a tool for teaching leash manners or stopping aggressive lunging.

Unfortunately, misuse is common, and many experts warn that the collars can cause pain, fear, and anxiety, making them a controversial method compared to safer alternatives like harnesses or positive reinforcement.

Prong collars can pinch the skin, damage the trachea, and cause fear or anxiety in dogs, according to multiple certified canine behaviourists.

Certain breeds, such as small or short-necked dogs, are at higher risk, as their anatomy is not suited to tolerate the pressure of metal spikes.

Are They Ever Safe for Dogs?

Essentially, these collars are too harsh for small, short-nosed breeds, and the risk remains high even with careful use. Some professional trainers do use prong collars on medium-to-large, robust breeds like German Shepherds or Rottweilers under controlled circumstances, where the collar distributes pressure around the neck in a corrective way.

However, this requires expert knowledge, must never cause pain or injury, and is increasingly being replaced by safer, positive reinforcement methods.

Prong collars are never recommended for delicate or brachycephalic breeds, such as bulldogs, and should be used only as a last resort by experienced trainers with larger dogs.

Martinez Blasted for Making Dogs Wear Prong Collars

The criticism has intensified in X, with fans sharing posts about the potential risks of prong collars. Some users have called for Martinez to stop using them, arguing that the approach is 'careless' and 'cruel'. One fan commented, 'The collars cause unnecessary suffering, especially for her dogs, whose necks are not built for this kind of device'.

Experts have also been saying that there are humane training tools that can replace prong collars without compromising behaviour control. Options such as harnesses, head collars, and positive reinforcement techniques allow owners to guide dogs safely while building trust.

Training should never rely on fear or pain; experts recommend using treats, praise, and gentle corrections to encourage desirable behaviours, noting that these methods are both effective and psychologically healthy for dogs.

Why Melanie Martinez Needs to Stop Using Prong Collars

Critics argue that celebrities like Martinez bear greater responsibility because their actions can influence fans' pet care choices. Animal welfare advocates say that promoting or using harmful tools, even unintentionally, can normalise risky practices among the public.

Martinez, however, has yet to counter the claims.

Fans argued that there's a chance Martinez 'didn't know' how harmful prong collars are, which gained replies from users saying, 'They're literally called a "training collar", and these specific collars are used to train dogs that are large and a danger to other dogs. French bulldogs are not the right breed for this'.

Originally published on IBTimes UK