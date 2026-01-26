Billie Eilish has once again used her platform to address political violence in the United States, this time calling out fellow celebrities who have remained silent following the killing of Minnesota VA nurse Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old was shot dead by ICE agents during a recent protest, sparking widespread outrage and scrutiny over the agency's actions. In response, Eilish shared a series of posts on Instagram, condemning the brutality and questioning why so many public figures have avoided speaking out.

The Birds of a Feather singer reshared a reel describing Pretti as a 'real American hero' before posting a pointed message aimed directly at celebrities. Alongside a photo of herself pulling a confused expression, Eilish wrote: 'Hey my fellow celebrities u gonna speak up? Or...' She also amplified a viral post that read, '"I don't do politics" Ok, well you're a fully grown adult so maybe it's time to start.' The comments echoed her recent award speech, where she criticised what she described as Americans being 'kidnapped' and peaceful protesters being assaulted or killed.

Eilish is not alone in her criticism of ICE. Actors including Edward Norton and Olivia Wilde have also condemned the violence, with Wilde calling the situation 'appalling' while speaking at Sundance. As pressure grows on public figures to use their influence, Eilish's message has reignited the debate around celebrity activism, silence, and accountability at a time when many believe speaking out is no longer optional.

Originally published on IBTimes UK