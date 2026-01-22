The United States named Laura Dogu as ambassador to Venezuela, marking a new phase in Washington's effort to re-establish diplomatic engagement after years of strained relations.

The appointment was confirmed by the U.S. Embassy's Venezuela Affairs Unit, which said Dogu brings decades of experience in Latin America and national security policy. The announcement comes as U.S. diplomats have begun preparations to reopen the U.S. embassy in Caracas, which has been closed since 2019.

Dogu is a career member of the U.S. Foreign Service with the rank of Career Minister, one of the highest levels in the diplomatic corps. She has served twice as U.S. ambassador in Central America, most recently in Honduras, and previously in Nicaragua, where she managed bilateral relations during a period of political unrest. She also served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, as per the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela.

Her background combines diplomacy, military policy and interagency security coordination. She previously served as foreign policy adviser to the U.S. Army chief of staff and as deputy director of the FBI's Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, an interagency unit coordinating diplomatic, law enforcement and intelligence responses to cases involving Americans held abroad. Her overseas assignments have also included Turkey, Egypt and El Salvador.

When she concluded her tenure in Honduras in 2025, Dogu described her mission as focused on strengthening democratic institutions, security cooperation and economic development. "We worked hand in hand to foster economic growth, improve security, and strengthen democracy," she said, while acknowledging that bilateral relationships can involve "differences and challenges."

Her appointment to Caracas follows renewed diplomatic contacts between Washington and Venezuela after the ouster of Nicolás Maduro. Earlier this month, U.S. officials traveled to Caracas to assess conditions for a potential phased reopening of the embassy and to explore the restoration of diplomatic missions, according to U.S. and Venezuelan officials.

The move signals a broader effort by Washington to rebuild its presence in Venezuela after years of operating through a Venezuela Affairs Unit based in Colombia. Officials have cautioned that restoring full diplomatic operations will depend on security conditions and political developments, but said an initial presence could be established relatively quickly.

