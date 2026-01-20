A Georgia-based food company has recalled nearly 14,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products after a third-party lab detected Listeria monocytogenes, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday.

The recall affects products sold in seven states and aims to protect public health.

Suzanna's Kitchen, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, recalled approximately 13,720 pounds of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillet products.

The affected items were produced on October 14, 2025, and come in 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat.

Distribution centers for food service sales in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio received the recalled products.

While no illnesses have been reported, USDA officials urge food service operators in the affected states to check inventories and remove any products with lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 and establishment number P-1382, NY Post reported.

The FSIS also encourages anyone concerned about exposure to contact a healthcare provider.

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria detected in the chicken, can survive and grow even when foods are refrigerated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria infections can range from mild symptoms, like fever, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting, to severe conditions including headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Suzanna's Kitchen, a Georgia-based food company, has recalled thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken products, which were sold in seven different states, after determining the products may have been contaminated with listeria, the USDA announced.… pic.twitter.com/ulVoz0E827 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2026

USDA Issues Precautionary Recall of Chicken

The CDC warns that the illness can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant women infected with Listeria face a risk of pregnancy loss or newborn death in about one in four cases.

"This recall is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of consumers and food service operators," the USDA said.

"No illnesses have been reported, but we urge caution and immediate removal of the affected products."

According to CBS News, Listeria is the third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the US, with approximately 1,250 infections and 172 deaths reported annually.

The bacteria can be found in soil, water, vegetation, animals, and in unsanitary food production environments, making proper handling and inspection critical to food safety.

The recalled chicken products were intended for food service operations, not retail consumers.

Health officials emphasize that thorough cooking and proper hygiene help reduce the risk of Listeria infection.

Originally published on vcpost.com