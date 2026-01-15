A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance has been placed on administrative leave after an undercover video appeared to show him discussing sensitive security information with a woman he believed he was on a date with. The footage has prompted an internal investigation, the suspension of the agent's security clearance and a wider review of training within the agency, underscoring the risks posed by personal interactions in public settings.

Undercover Video Sparks Immediate Action

The video was released by O'Keefe Media Group and shows the agent speaking in what appears to be a busy restaurant. During the conversation, he allegedly outlined protective arrangements around the vice president, discussed future travel plans and referred to the location of the presidential convoy. The woman later turned out to be an undercover journalist.

In the footage, a female voice off camera asks to see the agent's badge again while complimenting him. She then presses for further details about how agents are positioned around Vance during official engagements. The agent appears to answer at length, raising concerns about how easily sensitive information can be extracted through social engineering.

Political Views Also Captured on Camera

Beyond operational details, the video also shows the agent expressing personal views about immigration enforcement. He is heard criticising tactics used during ICE crackdowns and saying he disagreed with officers covering their faces. In a post sharing the clip, James O'Keefe described the agent as a holdover from the Biden administration and claimed he had voted for the former president.

The Secret Service has not commented on the agent's political views, focusing instead on the alleged disclosure of information related to protective operations.

Secret Service Suspends Agent and Launches Investigation

The United States Secret Service confirmed that the agent has been placed on administrative leave, with his security clearance suspended and his access to agency facilities and systems revoked. Officials declined to identify the individual, citing privacy rules.

In a statement given to Fox News, Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said the agency has 'no tolerance for any behaviour that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy or trust of our protectees'. He confirmed the incident is under investigation and described the alleged conduct as a serious breach of standards.

Agency-Wide Training Ordered

As part of its response, the Secret Service has ordered all personnel to retake mandatory anti-espionage training. The move is intended to reinforce awareness of the methods used by individuals seeking to exploit agents for information about protective operations, particularly in informal or social environments.

Quinn said the service has a duty to uphold a '160-year-old tradition of discretion' and stressed that employees are expected to maintain that standard at all times, regardless of setting.

Apology to the Vance Family

The agency also issued a direct apology to the vice president's family. 'The U.S. Secret Service deeply apologises to the Vance family for this violation of their trust and privacy,' Quinn said. Officials have not indicated whether any of the information discussed in the video required changes to security arrangements.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The internal investigation is continuing, and no criminal charges have been announced. The Secret Service has not said whether the incident led to any operational disruptions or security adjustments. The case has nevertheless drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by protective services when personal relationships intersect with national security responsibilities.

Originally published on IBTimes UK