Bruce Springsteen has publicly denounced the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration's 'Gestapo tactics', and devoted a song to Renee Good, a woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent earlier this month.

His outcry came amid mass protests and political arguments over immigration enforcement and police actions in the US.

During his performance, an outspoken criticism

During the Light Of Day Winter Festival in New Jersey, Springsteen strongly criticised federal law enforcement strategies. This became the outlet of the political voice of the singer in the annual event, which has been donating funds to the charities related to Parkinson's disease and neurodegenerative diseases.

He criticised so-called 'Gestapo-like' methods used by ICE and federal agents and asked them to leave Minneapolis as soon as possible.

Tribute to Renee Good

He debuted his iconic song 'The Promised Land' as he referred to it as a song of American possibility and realised the flaws of the nation.

'I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility. It was about a both beautiful but flawed country that we are, and the country that we could be,' Springsteen said.

The singer noted that the contemporary situation is putting the fundamental principles of the nation to the test more than ever before, which is why it is important to rise against what he views as the overreach of authoritarianism.

'Right now, we are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested as it's never been in modern times," he added.

The words of the singer were aimed at the recent federal operations in Minneapolis, where federal agents armed to the teeth and in masks have been used during the protests.

Springsteen pointed out the difference between the American ideals and the harsh methods applied to those citizens who used their rights to protest. He specifically demanded that ICE quit Minneapolis when he said the campaign words, 'Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.'

'If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don't deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, send a message to this president as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.'

A song of protest

'The Promised Land' by Springsteen was dedicated to Renee Good, 37, an American citizen, who was shot and killed by an agent of the ICE on January 7. The death of Good caused an outcry in the country and protests.

Her family has disputed accounts provided by the officials who allege that she made efforts to run down the agents with her vehicle, but, on the contrary, her murder was careless and unreasonable.

Local authorities were outraged at the event. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz advised people against believing a so-called propaganda machine, which means that there could be a false version of the story.

Federal agents were accused of being reckless by the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said, 'This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.'

'They're already trying to spin this as an act of self-defence,' Frey continued. 'Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is b*llsh*t."

The event and the protests that followed have led to a heightening of the discussions on immigration enforcement and law enforcement accountability.

Opponents claim that federal law enforcers are employing more force than is necessary and are causing a lack of confidence in the community, particularly at a time when the nation is under increased tension.

