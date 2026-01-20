The gunman who shot an Indiana judge and his wife on Sunday afternoon used a calculated deception to draw them to their front door. According to dispatch audio, the attacker knocked and said 'we have your dog' before opening fire through the door.

Judge Steven Meyer suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, whilst his wife Kimberly was hit in the hip. The shooting happened around 14:15 at their Lafayette home on Mill Pond Lane. Both are now in stable condition after receiving treatment, but the shooter remains at large. Lafayette police confirmed they found shell casings at the scene, though the exact number of shots fired is unclear. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not released any description of the suspect.

Wife Thanks Investigators Amid Ongoing Manhunt

Kimberly Meyer broke her silence through a police statement, expressing confidence in the investigation. 'I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department's investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work,' she said. 'We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate.'

The case has drawn attention from multiple agencies. The Lafayette Police Department is working alongside Indiana State Police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, West Lafayette Police Department, the county prosecutor's office, and even the FBI.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski called it a 'senseless, unacceptable act of violence' and promised the community that every resource available would be used to find the perpetrator.

State's Top Judge Warns Colleagues To Stay Vigilant

The shooting has sent shockwaves through Indiana's judicial community. Chief Justice Loretta H Rush, who called Judge Meyer a longtime friend, sent a letter to judges across the state with an urgent message about security.

'I worry about the safety of all our judges,' she added. 'As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe.'

Rush made it clear that attacks on judges or their families are completely unacceptable. She urged her colleagues to 'remain vigilant in your own security' and to contact their local sheriff if needed.

Security at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse has already been ramped up. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said that extra personnel would be stationed there for 'the foreseeable future', with increased patrols throughout the county.

A Judge With Deep Community Roots

Meyer has been on the bench for 12 years, having won his first election in 2014. Before that, he spent three decades practising law in Lafayette and served 14 years as a public defender for Tippecanoe County.

His connection to Lafayette runs even deeper. Meyer was a Lafayette City Council member for 23 years, including time as council president. He was previously a managing partner at the law firm Ball Eggleston PC.

The judge's court, Tippecanoe Superior Court 2, handles some of the county's most serious cases—murders, high-level felonies, family law matters, and civil disputes. Meyer had already announced in December that he wouldn't seek a third term this year, telling residents he was grateful for 'the privilege of serving' them for 35 years.

Other judges in the county have stepped up to ensure Meyer's caseload continues smoothly. 'There has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from judges throughout the state offering to assist in any way,' Tippecanoe County judges said in a statement.

What Comes Next

The brazen nature of this attack—happening in broad daylight in a quiet residential area about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis—has left many wondering about the motive. Police have not disclosed whether this was connected to one of Meyer's cases, a disgruntled defendant, or someone with a personal grudge.

The 'we have your dog' line suggests premeditation. Someone wanted to get the Meyers to open that door or come close enough to it. As the investigation continues, the absence of a suspect description or clear motive raises concerns about whether other judges or officials could be at risk. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

