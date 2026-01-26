US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facing mounting scrutiny after human rights activists and civil liberties organisations alleged that migrants detained at Fort Bliss, Texas, were subjected to severe mistreatment, including physical abuse, sexual violence and the denial of basic human needs.

According to a 19-page investigative report supported by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Human Rights Watch, detainees at the El Paso military base, which historically served as a Japanese internment camp during World War II, are facing what advocates describe as a 'humanitarian catastrophe.'

The report, based on dozens of sworn declarations, details more than 80 documented human rights violations of federal standards, ranging from officers reportedly 'crushing the testicles' of restrained migrants to a teenager being beaten so severely that he suffered permanent hearing loss.

As deaths in ICE custody hit a 20-year high in January 2026, the growing outcry from lawmakers and activists has reached a fever pitch, with immediate demands to shutter the facility and end the 'black box' of abuse.

This is one of over 80 Reported Violations and Covered by the Washington Post.



They also torture migrants in many other ways in order to force them to accept deportation despite legal status. pic.twitter.com/UPXZ1vTXXe — ★★★ Pamphlets ★★★ (@PamphletsY) January 25, 2026

Allegations of Abuse and Neglect in ICE Texas Detention Centre

According to activist reports shared online, migrants at Fort Bliss have endured widespread mistreatment by ICE officers. Alleged abuses include physical beatings, sexual assault, and deliberate neglect of essential needs such as adequate food, hygiene supplies, and medical care.

One report detailed that a teenager detained at the centre was beaten so severely that hospital treatment was required. Activists said he continues to experience hearing difficulties as a result of the injuries. This incident exemplifies broader claims that detainees face routine physical harm and systemic neglect.

Pamphlets and an activist account on X stated that the abuses extend beyond individual incidents, with over 80 documented violations currently reported and highlighted by reputable media outlets, including the Washington Post.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING — ICE is Sexually Torturing Migrants at Concentration Camp Previously Used in WW2. pic.twitter.com/ElPqY2l0yF — ★★★ Pamphlets ★★★ (@PamphletsY) January 25, 2026

ICE Detainees Denied Legal Representation

Critics argue that migrants at Fort Bliss are being denied meaningful access to legal representation, making it difficult for them to challenge detention or report abuse. Human rights organisations maintain that such restrictions violate both US law and international human rights standards.

Legal experts previously noted that denying detainees the right to counsel or to communicate freely with advocacy groups compounds the risks of abuse, creating a climate where violations can happen unchecked.

Fort Bliss' History as a WWII Camp

Fort Bliss's history as a former internment camp adds a disturbing dimension to the current allegations. During World War II, Fort Bliss was used as a temporary detention site for Japanese Americans forcibly removed from their homes on the West Coast under Executive Order 9066. Families were held at the military facility before being transferred to more permanent internment camps elsewhere in the United States.

Conditions at Fort Bliss were austere, with limited housing, basic food provisions, and strict military oversight. Internees faced confinement, restricted freedom of movement, and constant surveillance, though the duration of their stay at Fort Bliss was typically short compared to permanent camps such as Manzanar or Tule Lake. The facility primarily served as a processing and holding site, where internees were registered, screened, and prepared for relocation.

The events that happened at the time affected over 120,000 Japanese Americans and remain a stark example of state-sanctioned civil rights violations.

Activists Want ICE Texas Detention Centre Shut Down

Activists argue that the current 'Camp East Montana' tent facility mirrors the austere confinement of 1942, now housing nearly 3,000 people in squalid conditions. Leaked internal records reportedly show that the facility violated over 60 federal standards in its first 50 days of operation.

Legally, detainees are supposed to be protected from harm. They are entitled to basic rights under US law, including access to food, medical care, hygiene, and safety.

They also have the right to legal counsel, but they are not provided one for free. They must hire a lawyer themselves or get help from nonprofit organisations. This is different from criminal defendants, who are guaranteed a public defender if they cannot afford a lawyer.

Advocates argue that this lack of guaranteed legal representation makes it very hard for detainees to challenge their detention, especially given language barriers, complex immigration laws, and restricted access to outside communications.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other human rights organisations have formally demanded that ICE end inhumane practices at Fort Bliss.

Activists insist the centre should be permanently shut down to prevent further violations. 'We will continue fighting until this immigration centre is shut down for good'.

Why This Matters Now

Reports highlight a pattern of 'excessive force' used to coerce non-Mexican migrants into clandestine deportations. One Cuban national, using the pseudonym 'Isaac,' alleged that guards slammed his head against a wall ten times and committed acts of sexual torture after he refused to sign a voluntary removal form. Insiders claim these tactics are part of a broader strategy to intimidate asylum seekers into self-deportation.

Beyond physical violence, the facility is accused of 'deliberate indifference' toward basic human needs. Detainees describe living in tents flooded with raw sewage, being served spoiled or frozen food, and being denied life-saving medication like insulin.

The ACLU of Texas has flagged that legal representation is effectively non-existent for many, with attorney visits restricted to just ten per day for a population of thousands.

'We are witnessing a failed experiment in mass detention,' stated Haddy Gassama, Senior Policy Counsel for the ACLU. The organisation recently renewed its call for closure following the death of Geraldo Lunas Campos, who was reportedly choked by an officer earlier this month. The lack of transparency remains a primary hurdle, as ICE reportedly requires a seven-day notice for any congressional oversight visits.

As immigration enforcement intensifies nationwide, Fort Bliss has become a flashpoint in a wider debate over detention policy, accountability and human rights. Whether the allegations lead to prosecutions, reforms or closure, advocates say the claims demand transparency and urgent action.

Originally published on IBTimes UK