Labubu dolls have taken the top spots in 2024's biggest trends. Once seen as quirky hybrids of babies and plastic monsters, often clipped to handbags and purses, these collectibles are now available in larger sizes. They are stirring serious debates—and even lawsuits.

The controversy began in Malaysia after an anniversary giveaway was held at a restaurant in Georgetown, Penang, where Labubu dolls were offered as prizes.

Jenny Yee, a young woman, won one of the dolls after spending just 15 Malaysian ringgits (approximately $0.89) on food. However, her victory quickly turned sour when she accused the restaurant owner of giving her a counterfeit doll.

The owner apologized, claiming no knowledge of the dolls' authenticity as they were sourced through a reseller. Yee was advised to check the serial number on POP MART's official site, which confirmed the doll was genuine.

Despite the verification, Yee insisted she had been deceived and demanded compensation. The restaurant owner offered to refund her purchase if she returned the doll, but Yee refused. Instead, she took to social media, alleging that the reseller had mixed counterfeit dolls with authentic ones.

Her posts quickly went viral, raising concerns for the restaurant owner about the damage to their reputation.

While Yee later clarified that she intended to hold the reseller accountable, not the restaurant, the situation escalated.

Labubu filed a lawsuit

Lynette Boey, owner of Labubu Toy Store, responded by filing legal action against Yee. Boey shared a formal demand letter on Facebook, requesting Yee issue a public apology on Instagram, Facebook, and Xiaohongshu.

The apology required Boey's approval and had to remain online for a month.

Boey also demanded Yee delete all related posts and comments, refrain from future accusations, and pay RM500,000 (approximately $111,012.50) in damages. Yee was given seven days to comply or face further legal action. However, Yee reportedly blocked her social media accounts, making communication and resolution difficult.

Interest in Labubu dolls has skyrocketed in Malaysia, with reports indicating an 800% surge in demand. While their popularity hasn't reached the same level in Western markets, Labubu dolls are now becoming status symbols.

Influencers like Kuno and Miss Universe 2023 Sheynis Palacios proudly showcased their collections during a Pandora-sponsored trip.

@.kunno 😭💓✨ SOY EL MÁS FELIZ @💞 Miss Merodi Store 💞 ♬ Daylight - jeansaudios

What are Labubu dolls?

Labubu dolls are collectible figures that blend cuteness and quirkiness. With pointed ears, prominent teeth, and bulging eyes, these vibrant characters exude a mischievous charm. They were created in 2015 by illustrator Kasing Lung in partnership with POP MART, a Chinese company specializing in collectible toys.

Part of the 'The Monsters' series, the intricate designs and limited editions make them highly sought-after.

Labubu's rise to fame was cemented in 2024 when K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink was spotted with one. Her endorsement sparked a viral craze, propelling the dolls into the spotlight on TikTok and Instagram.

Beyond their unique designs, Labubu's mix of adorable and gothic aesthetics reflects a broader trend toward creative, eye-catching toys that resonate with younger audiences.