'I Don't Deserve You': Jay Z Admits Infidelity On New Album 4:44

After media has spent most of this morning doing an extensive analysis of each song released in 4:44 Jay Z new album, we broke down the most important rumor you should know: he probably cheated Beyoncé.

Most of the action happens on the 5th track in a song titled '4:44'.

"I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you," JAY-Z, 47, says.

every lyric on Jay Z new album mean something. that's rare nowadays. this album up here with DAMN. pic.twitter.com/3bqtSJ7xlb — Cami (@camrus909) June 30, 2017

The new father of twins and after a 15-year relationship with one of the most revered women in the world, seems to admit his error and basically answers to Leomande's Beyoncé album.

Jay Z doesn't stop there. He goes on admitting all the cheating was probably during a threesome incident:

"And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame / 'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?' ", lyrics inform.

Rumor or not, Solange is vindicated.