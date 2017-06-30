Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:09 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'I Don't Deserve You': Jay Z Admits Infidelity On New Album 4:44

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 11:46 AM EDT
Close

After media has spent most of this morning doing an extensive analysis of each song released in 4:44 Jay Z new album, we broke down the most important rumor you should know: he probably cheated Beyoncé.

Most of the action happens on the 5th track in a song titled '4:44'.

"I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you," JAY-Z, 47, says.

The new father of twins and after a 15-year relationship with one of the most revered women in the world, seems to admit his error and basically answers to Leomande's Beyoncé album.

Jay Z doesn't stop there. He goes on admitting all the cheating was probably during a threesome incident:

"And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame / 'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?' ", lyrics inform.

Rumor or not, Solange is vindicated.

Tagsbeyonce, jay z, album, 4:44, lyrics, Cheating, Infidelity

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

immmigrants post

This Little Frida Kahlo-Impersonator Is Excited for the Big Birthday Celebration

Frida Kahlo Festival in Dallas Is Setting a World Record

Fans are preparing to set a Gunness World Record on July 6 celebrating the artist's birthday.
Best for Surfing - Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

America’s 10 Best Beaches and What To Do There
Don't expect Brady to start playing some defense now.

Tom Brady Takes on a Sumo Wrestler And Loses Badly (VIDEO)
Latinos and Muslims Come Together During Ramadan

Tacos Bring Latinos and Muslims Together During Ramadan
Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead
Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics