Saturday, January 12, 2019 | Updated at 3:16 AM ET

The One Encryption Tool that can Guarantee Security for Android Users

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Dec 27, 2018 10:59 PM EST
First Posted: Dec 27, 2018 10:59 PM EST
As 2018 turns to 2019, one thing is becoming clear: after years of Apple dominance, Android is becoming a serious contender for operating-system-of choice among consumers worldwide. But as Android surges in popularity, many of this operating system's users are starting to ask how they can improve the security of their Android devices.

Neither Android nor iOS can claim to be a perfectly secure platform, but experts have noted that Android's more open approach to software and massive popularity around the globe has made it a target for malware developers.

While this should be a noteworthy issue for all users, it should be of special concern for businesspeople, journalists, and government workers who use their Android devices to communicate highly sensitive and confidential information.

The good news is, there are a variety of ways to improve the security of Android phones. In fact, when loaded with the right encryption software from providers like ChatMail Secure, Android phones are the most secure on the market.

If you want to learn about Android encryption technology and explore some of the ways you can ensure that your Android phone is protected from hacking, spyware, and third party surveillance, here are three things you should know about ChatMail Secure encrypted smartphones:

1. ChatMail encryption offers guaranteed security: When it comes to encryption, there is no sense in taking half measures. ChatMail's proprietary CAMP protocol makes Samsung devices completely secure against all forms of outside tampering. When using ChatMail, user data is not stored on external servers, and the encryption key is generated on the device and never leaves it. If your device is lost or stolen, you can wipe it remotely.

2. With ChatMail, you don't have to sacrifice functionality: A downside to many encrypted smartphones is that devices are reduced to sending and receiving emails. But with ChatMail, you can use the camera as easily as you would with any other Samsung device, and you can send and receive encrypted chat messages, images, and voice messages. You can also host group chats, and can even opt to host anonymous group chats to ensure the highest standards of confidentiality for your colleagues and clients.

3. ChatMail delivers a sleek and modern user experience: Unlike other encryption services, ChatMail provides a genuinely pleasant UX, comparable to the look and feel of the most well designed smartphone software. Given the amount of time the average person now spends on their phone every week, having an encrypted smartphone that is enjoyable to use really does matter.

There are many reasons why Android is one of the most popular operating systems worldwide. But it is important to remember that cyber security is a constantly evolving field, and Android software on its own is often not able to guarantee that confidential information will stay confidential if shared over standard email.

Using cutting-edge encryption from a provider like ChatMail Secure is the only way to ensure that your Android is providing you with the protection you need. Fortunately, that protection now comes in an easy-to-use, state-of-the-art package that will allow you to communicate securely while still using tools like voice, chat, and image messaging.

