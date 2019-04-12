Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 | Updated at 8:17 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

IVA and Dealing with Your Council Tax Debt

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 12, 2019 08:27 AM EDT
Close

One of the most important household bills, council tax must be paid by anyone who owns or rents a house. The local authorities spend the proceeds or the collected tax on public infrastructure and services such as schools, road maintenance, and emergency services.

Paying their council tax is the duty of every responsible citizen as the increase in council tax collected by the community means, more funds will be available to the local government to invest in community infrastructure and services. Perhaps, this is the reason council tax debts are rarely written off. If you are arranging an IVA, then your council tax will be included in your monthly IVA payment as soon your IVA is put in place.

Council Tax-What Makes It a Priority Debt?

Whether it's your current bill or any arrears owed by you, council tax will always be a high priority debt. Debts of high importance, can have serious consequences for the offender if they are left unpaid. Also, if council tax payments are missed, then local authorities can collect the debt by:

  •  Issuing a charging order
  •  Sending in Bailiffs
  •  Taking the money owed directly from your wages or benefits by setting up an attachment of earnings
  •  Creating a petition to make you bankrupt
  •  Threatening you with imprisonment

Surely, you don't want to deal with any of these reprecusiions, right? If you don't, then there are a few things you need to ensure to include council tax in your individual voluntary arrangement (IVA). The claim for the council tax bill is typically submitted by the council a few months after your IVA is set up. After which, you must keep paying your council tax until the council confirms to you in writing that their claim has been dealt with and the payments you make for your IVA will be adjusted accordingly. From this point onwards, payments to the council will no longer be part of your IVA.

Getting Your Council Tax Written Off

Your individual circumstances and the consent of local authority to write off your council tax will determine whether you can get your council tax written off upon entering an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA). Certain authorities will agree to this type of arrangement, and you should act as soon as you find them because they might soon start to consider enforcement options, which may increase the debt you owe.

We have already explained how your local authority may enforce action against you if you default on your council tax. On the other hand, you can get most of your council tax debt written off if your local authority agrees to IVA's. At present, there are under fifty local authorities in the UK that accept IVA arrangements. These local authorities offer a variety of options to pay your council tax including:

  •  Via internet banking
  •  Via telephone banking
  •  At the local post office
  •  At any local PayPoint areas
  •  Via direct debit or standing order

If you're still confused about how you can make council payments to your local authority as part of the IVA arrangement, then you can contact us today for some valuable advice.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

us mexico who can enter to us

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

4:44 hassan jameel

Ohtani Shohei

(VIDEO) Can Ohtani Shohei Sing Better Than Justin Bieber?

(VIDEO) Can Ohtani Shohei Sing Better Than Justin Bieber?
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings: Rest of Season (Week 5)
Yankees Red Sox Baseball

Heavyweights on the Undercard: Get Ready for Yankees-Red Sox
Colorado Rockies

Rockies vs. Cubs final score, things to know: Colorado outlasts Chicago in NL Wild Card Game to advance to NLDS
Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview
Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics