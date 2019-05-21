Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 | Updated at 3:09 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Firefox's Armag-addon Forces Plugins to Disable Themselves

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: May 21, 2019 01:25 PM EDT
Close

A faulty security certificate forced many users of Mozilla's Firefox browser to operate without their beloved plugins installed to the browser. Mozilla itself acknowledged the problem occurred three years ago under similar circumstances. ZDNet noted that while the problem didn't affect all users of the company's browser, it drew ire from users on multiple social media platforms. While it's not an occurrence that is likely to happen often, users that depend on plugins for functionality were left out in the cold while Mozilla found ways to fix the issue.

Temporary Fixes on Social Sites

The first few temporary resolutions to the problem came from Reddit users with some background in debugging. The first fix was only viable in the nightly build of Firefox, which saw users setting their xpinstall.signatures.require to false within their browser settings. GHacks mentions this fix as a potential solution but only for users with the nightly build and the Android build of Firefox. Another temporary resolution mentions that a user could go to about:debugging, then select the box for enabling add-on debugging. From there a user could load their plugins from C:\Users\\AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles\.default\extensions. The only downside to this particular fix was that a user had to leave their browser open indefinitely to keep their plugins loaded.

Reliving the Past

As we mentioned before, Mozilla was well aware that a similar situation had happened before in the past. It's unfortunate that the company didn't remember to renew its intermediate security certificates on time, but the impact on users was widespread and preventable. The fact that it was due to poor scheduling makes a poor case for Mozilla's dedication to their customer base. Going forward the suggestion should be taken to heart to have an additional backup security certificate in the event of an unexpected expiry.

The Risk of Temporary Fixes

Mozilla's Discourse post regarding the matter mentions that these temporary fixes may be detrimental to users actually getting the approved repairs from Mozilla themselves. Eventually, a hotfix was released which the company rolled out through its optional Studies system. It requires users to have the Studies system enabled on their browser to allow the patch fixing. Tech Crunch notes that the Add-on outage lasted as much as a day for some users, with many of them deciding to use temporary fixes to maintain the functionality of their browser the way they liked it.

What Caused the Collapse of the Add-on System?

While most places vaguely mention the expiration of a security certificate as the reason why Firefox stopped being functional, that doesn't explain the entire process behind the failure. Under the hood, Mozilla's plugins all require a signed certificate to be activated. In this unfortunate circumstance, an intermediate certificate that add-ons used for verification expired at an inopportune time, causing all the plugins that depended on them to show up as unverifiable in the add-on browser. The plan was to utilize the Studies system to apply a hotfix to browsers that would re-enable the disabled plugins, using a new intermediary signature to verify them.

Not The End of the Road

While at present most users have full functionality of their browsers back, Ars Technica notes that some users reported that they still didn't have full functionality after they turned on their Studies option to receive the hotfix. Compounded with that were the reports that Android users and Firefox ESR were still to be patched as of May 5th. For these users, having access to the fixes that provide a temporary solution will have to suffice until Mozilla gets around to pushing out updates for them. Users of the browser may see this as a minor hiccup that comes from using Mozilla's software, or they may see it as an invitation to switch to another browser. In the world of customized web development, Brainbox is among the best options available to small entrepreneurs and personal users alike.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

us mexico who can enter to us

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

4:44 hassan jameel

Ohtani Shohei

(VIDEO) Can Ohtani Shohei Sing Better Than Justin Bieber?

(VIDEO) Can Ohtani Shohei Sing Better Than Justin Bieber?
Colorado Rockies

Rockies vs. Cubs final score, things to know: Colorado outlasts Chicago in NL Wild Card Game to advance to NLDS
Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins
Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)
The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice On Social Media
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics