How to Watch Latino TV Shows On-the-Go Using a VPN Service

If you live in the U.S., Europe, or any country outside of Mexico and South America, trying to watch your favorite Latino show can seem impossible. The current digital streaming economy relies heavily on region-locked content. So, the television and movies that you can access through your favorite streaming channel is only a list of content that's available where you are - not an exhaustive list.

In fact, the content that you see on Netflix, Hulu, etc. in the U.S. is completely different from the content you would see if you were in Mexico. How do you tap into that rich library of Latino-based content if you don't live in an area that supports it?

Let's take a look at how you can leverage VPN servers for South America users to watch Latino television and movies on-the-go from your favorite mobile device from anywhere in the world. Time to unlock the freedom of content through VPNs.

Understanding Region-Locked Content

Many companies that are responsible for producing and distributing Latino content (and all other content) only want their content to display in certain regions. To do this, they lock content by geo-location based upon the IP address of the computer/network accessing the content. So, if you're in the US and you're trying to access Latino content that is geo-locked to Latin countries, the streaming service will recognize that your IP address is U.S.-based and hide (or deny access to) that particular content.

But, within this restriction lies opportunity. These streaming services aren't checking your ID, Visa, or citizenship status. They're simply determining your access based on your location. And, this leaves you plenty of room to utilize some workarounds that leverage the fluidity of IP addresses by connecting you to servers that exist in the country that you want to watch television in.

So, what happens when you change your location by leveraging a VPN? And, how does it give you access to all of those great Latino T.V. shows on-the-go?

How You Can Leverage a VPN to Watch Latino Shows Anywhere

A virtual private network (or VPN) masks your IP address by routing your traffic through a private server. On top of this, VPNs layer some additional security and anonymity to your network - which can help you seamlessly access geo-locked content. So, instead of accessing that streaming service through your IP address, you can choose a server in a different country and access the content via the IP of that server.

Before we continue, it's important to note that, in the past, proxies, DNS redirectors, and extensions have been a reliable way to bypass geo-location locks. But, most of these no longer work.

Here's how it works.

You would set up the VPN on your computer or mobile device. You select a specific server to use as your IP address. So, if you wanted to access Latino T.V. shows, you may try to select a server in Mexico or Argentina. Once you select the server, all of your traffic will be routed through that server. Some VPNs - like Surfshark - encrypt all of your information before it transmits it to the server. This can be helpful in safeguarding your identity and masking all of your activity. Now, you should see content that's region-locked to the country whose servers you've selected. So, if you select a server located in Argentina, you would see content available to Argentinian audiences. You can repeat this process and select servers from different countries to see what kind of content they have access to.

VPNs, on the other hand, don't utilize a browser to mask your identity. Instead, all of your traffic is routed to a server immediately.

Are There Any Other Options?

Remember when we said proxies, DNS redirectors, and extensions no longer work? Let's go over those options and talk about why they're no longer feasible.

Hola Extension (Does not Work)

This used to be an incredibly popular option for accessing region-locked content. Hola instantly connected you to a server in the exact country you wanted straight through your browser. Not only does Hola no longer work (most services have blocked all of the servers Hola has access to) but Hola was caught doing some extremely shady things.

DNS Redirector (Does Not Work)

Instead of routing all of your traffic through a private server, DNS services simply changed DNS settings to appear as if you were coming from another country. And, that worked great for a while. But, the most popular DNS service - Tunlr - was shut down. And, most streaming services figured out how to prevent DNS services from tricking their networks.

Public Proxies (Often Does Not Work)

You can find a huge list of public proxies on proxy.org. And, for a while, these public proxies were the go-to solution for accessing region-locked content. But, there are a few problems with proxies.

Now that streaming services are aware that people are trying to access region-locked content, they ban almost every public proxy within days. This means you have to constantly switch proxies to stay ahead of the bans. Proxies aren't necessarily safe. Many of them don't mask your traffic. And, most of them can track and monitor your activity. The majority of proxies no longer allow you to stream content.

So, proxies aren't as popular of an option as they used to be. Some of them work, but they won't work for long. And, the paid ones are going to cost around the same as a VPN for about half of the functionality.

Final Thoughts

If you're looking to watch Latino T.V. shows and movies from anywhere, you should think about using a VPN. They're safe, effective, and can give you the freedom to browse all of the Latino content you would ever want. Don't let region-locks and content blocks stop you from enjoying the content that you love to watch.

Instead, sit back, grab a popcorn, and fire up your VPN. Those soaps and movies are just a connection away. Why should you be punished for living in a certain country?