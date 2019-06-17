106 Political Prisoners in 48 Hours Freeed By Nicaraguan Amnesty Law

After the ratification of a controversial amnesty law that pardons all of those who participated in the anti-government protests of 2018, Nicaragua released 56 political prisoners yesterday. Among them are the foremost leaders of the civic revolt, like student leader Yubrank Suazo and journalists Miguel Mora and Lucía Pineda, convicted of inciting "terrorism" in Nicaragua after heavily criticizing Daniel Ortega's regime. This massive inmate release occurs a day after 50 prisoners were liberated.

The amnesty has been rebuked by the Civic Alliance. The opposition group alleges that security forces that repressed protestors during the demonstrations will be spared of any legal punishment, exacerbating impunity by protecting "those who committed crimes against humanity." Over 530 deaths were reported in the seven months after the April 2018 demonstrations that rocked the country. Local newspaper La Prensa reported that "at least 80 political prisoners" are still behind bars.

