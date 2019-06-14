To Reopen Venezuelan Border With Colombia Maduro Orders

On Friday, after a week of negotiations with Mexico, President Donald Trump "indefinitely delayed" tariffs on all Mexican goods, allegedly going into effect today. In return, Mexico will take "unprecedented steps" to curb illegal migration. The U.S. has pledged to speed up asylum requests and expand a policy that sends back applicants to Mexico during their wait for their adjudication date.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Mexico would be sending six thousand National Guard troops to its southern border with Guatemala. The president admitted he was ready to slap retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., but that Mexico's dignity is "intact" after both nations reached an accord. Trump said he was confident that Mexico would enforce the new migratory protocols that attempt to stem the influx of Central American asylum-seekers into the United States. On Saturday, officials from both countries admitted that the actions to avoid tariffs were taken "months ago."

