A Letter's Discovery Helps Reopen Scars in Argentina

AS CRISTINA FERNÁNDEZ de Kirchner, Argentina's controversial former president, undergoes trial over a slew of corruption charges, perhaps the most surprising accusation leveled against her has ties to an unlikely figure: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prosecutors say Kirchner allegedly possessed a stolen and historically important letter from one of the greatest heroes of Latin America's independence from Spain. Police discovered the letter, written in 1835, from the Argentine General José de San Martin to Bernardo O'Higgins, considered the founding father of Chile, during a raid on Kirchner's Patagonian home in a separate corruption case.

Full Article