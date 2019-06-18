On Controversial Religious Freedom Bill Puerto Rican Governor Backtracks

PUERTO RICO: Yesterday, Governor Ricardo Rosselló decided to remove consideration for a bill that would have allegedly allowed for discrimination against sexual orientation and gender identity under the guise of "protecting" religious freedom. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives on the island passed the Religious Freedom bill, which allows government officials to refuse service to constituents if they believe it clashes with their religious beliefs. Government officials have denied the law is discriminatory, which Rosselló initially supported.

The Religious Freedom bill has sparked widespread condemnation. Over 40 human rights and civil society organizations denounced the passing of the bill at the end of April. Hours before Governor Rosselló backtracked, Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, who published an open letter yesterday criticizing the measure, labeling the motion as a "hate bill" that projects Puerto Rico

