OAS Convenes In Colombia With Venezuela As Top Hemispheric Issue

COLOMBIA: Today, national delegations from 35 countries will congregate in Medellín for the 49th annual General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) for multilateral dialogue on migration, corruption, and regional integration.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said that Venezuela will dominate the conversations as it is the "most urgent" in the hemisphere since there is "no rule of law" in the country. The hemispheric organization is expected to deliver a "regional approach" to resolve the mass migration from the embattled country, as estimates say that 6 million Venezuelans would have left by 2021. The General Assembly concludes on Friday.

UNITED STATES: The House of Representatives approved an emergency funding bill for humanitarian aid aimed at alleviating conditions at detention facilities at the border. Approved along party lines with at 230-195 vote, the $4.5 billion packages ensure food and medical attention for minors, as well as setting sanitary standards at the detention centers. The White House has threatened to veto the bill as the Senate is expected to take upon it today.

