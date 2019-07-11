Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Gay Men Infected With HIV Are Targets Of Discrimination, In Haiti

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jul 11, 2019 11:02 AM EDT
Photo : Thony Belizaire/AFP/Getty Images

In Haiti, about 150,000 people out of a population of 11 million are believed to be living with the HIV virus. Of those, only 55 percent have access to antiretroviral medications. What explains this lack of access to care?

Despite many public health interventions in the region, people in Haiti that are infected with HIV are vulnerable to stigmatization, particularly sexual minorities. The latter suffer considerable ostracism, which prevents access to care.

Sometimes extreme marginalization also affects the social, emotional and relational aspects of their lives.

