Thursday, July 18, 2019

Lionel Messi Was Shown Only The Second Red Card As Argentina Beat Chile 2-1 In A Hot-Tempered Copa America Third-Place Play-Off.

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jul 18, 2019 02:09 AM EDT
Lionel Messi was shown only the second red card of his career as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 in a hot-tempered Copa America third-place play-off.

Photo : GETTY IMAGES

The Barcelona forward had provided the assist for Sergio Aguero's opener before Paulo Dybala made it 2-0. But Messi was shown a red following a clash with Gary Medel, which also saw the Chile player dismissed.

Arturo Vidal scored a second-half penalty but Argentina held off the fightback to secure third place. However, the big talking point was undoubtedly the sendings off of Medel and Messi - who has never been sent off for Barcelona, and whose only another red card was on his international debut 14 years ago.

