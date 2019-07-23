What next after Copa America red card: Lionel Messi & Argentina?

Swap Jorge Burruchaga for Gonzalo Higuain and perhaps one of the doubts about Lionel Messi's place in the pantheon would have been put to bed years ago. The eternal complaint: that Messi has not won a senior title with Argentina. The eternal comparison: with Diego Maradona in 1986.

In that year's World Cup final in Mexico, West Germany had fought back from two goals down to draw level. Had they gone on to beat Argentina, Maradona's reputation would have suffered. Instead, he slipped a pass-through for Burruchaga, who kept his head to score, win the World Cup and seal Maradona's legendary status. Messi, meanwhile, did much to carry Argentina to three finals in consecutive years.

