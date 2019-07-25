Ongoing Battle For Buenos Aires Is Testing Argentina’s Fragile Democracy: Uber

Just 12 hours after Uber's service became available in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, taxi industry representatives took the company -and the city's administration- to court. The case was similar to those faced by the company in London, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Budapest, Frankfurt, and several US states and Canadian provinces.

Uber has faced legal challenges in relation to labor and licensing regulations, as well as allegations of misuse of data and tax avoidance. Uber's expansion has become a global epic with regional episodes. While the specifics differ, the terms of the debate remain the same.

On one side: the rhetoric of inevitable technological progress and free choice. On the other: claims that precarious work and exploitation have reappeared in a sleeker guise.

Full Article