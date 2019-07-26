ICE Plans Migrant Raids In 10 U.S. Cities Starting Sunday

UNITED STATES: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will launch raids across ten major cities this Sunday, according to the New York Times. The raids are expected to potentially target around 2,000 undocumented immigrants who "have been ordered to be deported."

According to an immigrant's rights advocacy group Raíces, the enforcement operation called by the Trump administration will reportedly take place in Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco.

HEADLINES FROM THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE

NORTH AMERICA

REGION: Tropical Storm Barry, the first major storm system in the hurricane season, threatens the coast of Louisiana as it catches strength in the Gulf of Mexico. The drenching rains will test the flood-control improvements made in the New Orleans shoreline after the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina. Barry is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning, with locals already advised to prepare for "ruinous downpours" over the weekend.

