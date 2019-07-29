Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, August 03, 2019

Guatemala Postpones ‘Safe Third Country’ Meeting With Trump

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Jul 29, 2019
GUATEMALA: The signing of a bilateral "safe third country" migratory pact set to take place today has been postponed after facing legal and political hurdles. The decision comes as the Constitutional Court (CC) resolved an appeal against the signing of the controversial asylum policy last night.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced that he would not travel to Washington, D.C, delaying a summit with Donald Trump to discuss the U.S.'s immigration proposal.

The CC's resolution forces the president to wait for congressional approval before agreeing to become a "safe third country." The Guatemalan government released an official statement denying that such a deal with Washington was ever on the table.

