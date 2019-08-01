Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Things You Need to Know About Driving for Postmates

By Staff Reporter
Aug 01, 2019
Things You Need to Know About Driving for Postmates

Postmates operates in over 550 cities, and a lot of people are opting to work for the company because delivers can be made on foot, using a motorcycle, scooter, car or even a bicycle. The company serves over 60% of the United States, and they have partnered with restaurants, such as Subway and Chipotle, to offer food delivery services.

As a Posmates Driver, you'll be responsible for filling orders for customers that order food through the app.

You'll be working in the same capacity as an Uber driver, so you'll be considered a contractor rather than an employee. The good news is that you get to create your own schedule - work when and where you want. If you want to make extra money, work more often to increase sales.

There are a few things that you need to know before driving for Postmates:

You Have to Pay Your Own Taxes

Postmates does not withhold taxes for you, so you'll be responsible for calculating all of your own taxes and paying them each quarter. If you didn't work for the company long enough to earn $600, you will not receive a 1099 MISC with all of the earnings you accrued.

But if you did work for the company and earned over $600, you will receive a 1099 MISC which has a complete breakdown of all of your earnings.

Independent contractors do not have their earnings withheld.

Work on Your Deductions

You're effectively working for yourself, and this means that while you may have earned $2,000 this year, you can deduct a lot of your expenses. It's best to work with an accountant to ensure that you're claiming as many deductions as possible.

But if you're not working with an accountant, you will want to consider writing off the following:

  • Mileage which is $0.58 per mile

  • Phone, but only for the percentage of the time the phone is used for business

  • Equipment, such as blankets and hot bags to keep food items hot

  • Tolls or parking expenses

  • Inspections of the vehicle

  • Roadside assistance services

Deductions must-be business-related, and they will add up throughout the year.

Postmates Pays Well in Most Cities

If you live in a larger city, you can earn as much as $27 per hour. You work when you want and where you want, so this is a major benefit to working with the company. But you will also need to consider all of your expenses.

When working in smaller cities, the average driver will earn $10 to $15 per hour before calculating expenses.

There are also peak hours where you can earn significantly more driving for the company. When it comes to making money, there are more than enough opportunities when you work for Postmates.

The company allows you to create your own schedule, and if you deliver in a larger city, you can even deliver via bicycle or on foot. 

Tips are also accepted, and couriers earn 100% of all of the money tipped to them. Keep customers happy, and they will tip you even better.

