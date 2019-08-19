Home Sellers Have Saved $30M In Real Estate Commissions With UpNest

Americans have already saved $30 million in real estate commission fees by using UpNest, with much more to come.

When it came time to list his 4,633-square-foot home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Thomas Lembck sought out UpNest to help him find a real estate agent that was digitally advanced and offered a great value for the fees that they charged.

In the end, Mr. Lembck saved $7,740 in commissions and sold the property for $25K more than the listing price, all within 36 hours.

"I was very happy with the results," Thomas reported afterwards.

This story is typical of UpNest, a tech real estate company making waves across the US. UpNest has already delivered millions in savings to home buyers and sellers using the platform's agent comparison service, which gets top ranked Realtors to compete and bid for their business.

Saving Thousands on Top Agents

UpNest has delivered over $30 million in commission savings through its nationwide services for home sellers. While a typical seller may want to comparison shop for the lowest rates, a lower listing fee might mean that agent's services are lowered as well. With UpNest, you get full service agents that are the top in the field with a pool of existing buyer connections ready to make offers for your home.

Typically these top agents demand a higher listing fee for their service because they can sell on average 18% more and in a faster time frame. On UpNest however, agents compete for sellers' business. Competition forces these agents to lower their fees, and the seller gets the best agents at the best rate.

For a San Francisco median priced home of $1.6M, a seller would typically pay $98K in commission fees. With UpNest, the average savings come to $20K on commission alone, and the client gains access to the best agents around.

UpNest CEO Simon Ru says the emphasis is on connecting sellers and buyers with the highest rated real estate agents that will sell your home for more.

Top Ranking Real Estate Agents Compete for Sellers and Buyers Business

On the UpNest platform, real estate agents are ready to compete for the client. According to their website:

17,000 agents have joined UpNest

5,000 are top agents, ranked within the top 5% in transactions for their areas

UpNest agents average 20 years of experience as a Realtor

UpNest enables home sellers and buyers to rapidly get competitive quotes on services and fees from the best local real estate agents. Clear cut proposals allow clients to easily compare value and make an informed decision, while saving thousands in the process.

About UpNest

UpNest was founded on the belief that there could be a more transparent, efficient, and cost-effective way to evaluate and hire real estate agents, and for agents to connect with the best clients.

UpNest serves all metropolitan areas across the US, and has offices in both California and Indiana. UpNest ranked #85 on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500, and #322 on the 2018 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. The tech startup has been featured on Inman and Yahoo! News, and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

While other companies, like Redfin and Opendoor, offer home buying and selling services, they simply don't stack up. Redfin offers a listing tool for home sellers and a concierge service for home buyers, while Opendoor buys your house and then flips it for a profit. However, users can expect a better deal and a more qualified agent when working through UpNest.

With home prices at great heights, and an intensely competitive market, home buyers and sellers are finding they need proven agents who can deliver results without paying traditional real estate commissions. With UpNest, home sellers and buyers keep thousands of dollars in their pockets when they hire a top local Realtor.