According to an article published in 2017 by Reuters, climate change is putting the approximately 12 million residents of Colombia at higher risk from natural calamities such as landslides and flooding. These have a higher chance of ending the lives of many and the wide destruction of infrastructure and vegetation.

There has been news of the youth's involvement with climate change all over the world. It had been the issue of environmental talks by many nations.

Most damages imposed on the environment cannot be reversed. Many of the younger populations of the world are participating in protests to require the adults of this generation to do actions regarding climate change.

Recently, Francisco Javier Vera, 10 years old, had given a message to the congress of Columbia through a speech he delivered to the public. The 10-year old's speech had caused fascination for many people.

Vera included in his speech that he was the representative of the "Guardianes por la vida". He also requested everyone who is listening to his speech to be conscious of the destruction that humankind had imposed on the environment. He said that the damages to the environment were caused by everyone. He asked the senators of the country to do an action as legislators to save the lives of its people by doing something for the environment.

Vera requested the law-making bodies of Columbia to prevent "fracking" campaigns, testing on animals, sole usage of plastic products, and the maltreatment of animals. He even claimed that his children are tasked to fight for the betterment of the planet.

The country had experienced intense rain and had put lots of cities and towns in the country at a higher risk of endangerment. Cities like Mocoa and Manizales had witnessed destructive avalanches and floods that had ended the lives of a minimum of 330 residents in just a month.

Residents who are living in the Andean country's risky cities are populated by 49 million people. These cities are mostly close to riverbeds. Some are located in mountainous areas.

One of the disaster prevention programs of the country is the shifting of neighborhoods from high-risk areas to a safer location and the creation of strong walls that can prevent landslides.

There are more or less 500 municipalities in the country that are at a higher risk of flooding and landslides. It is a vulnerable country that is highly impacted by the alarming effects of climate change.

Some organizations help save the environment. One organization is Conservation International. It aims to save the global environment to preserve the benefits that the environment is naturally providing to the global community.

The organization partnered with the government of Columbia in the implementation of a climate change adaptation campaign.

Through their partnership, a country-wide climate change law was established and many other projects for the high-risk areas in Columbia.

The organization plans to identify the actions needed for the success of the campaign by researching the areas at high-risks. Then, the implementation of some of the successful plans in other areas in the world to different Columbian locations. Finally, it aims to get the residents of the country involved with the adaptation projects.