The winter season is in full swing and many of us are now considering a beach-side investment property. It's totally difficult to look for these places most especially if you only have a limited budget. However, it's not possible to look for these places.

Reator.com ranked last year the best and most affordable beach towns in the Carribean and Central America. To rank these places, the website considered factors such as home price per square meter, population growth, local homicide rate, life expectancy, gross domestic product growth, and town's international ranking.

Moreover, the website also considered what American buyers are keen on investing in real estate properties overseas and they also excluded towns that have overly restrictive guidelines. Here are the best beach towns where you can invest:

Rank 10- Falmouth Harbour, Antigua

This town offers beautiful and breathtaking views of the beach and this is close to a reef teeming sea-life. The town was once reported as one of the top beaches in the world according to Conde Nast. The price per square meter in Antigua is $3,501. However, foreign buyers are reminded that they have to get a license and need to pay 5 percent of the home's total value.

Rank 9- Kittian Village, St. Kitts

This is just a tiny island but it offers its travelers sandy beaches and dolphin adventures. The price per square meter in St. Kitts is $3,496. However, if you plan to invest a real-estate on the island, you have to make sure to hire a local lawyer who will you in processing a land-holding license.

Rank 8- St. John, US Virgin Islands ⁠

Home prices in the region dramatically dropped when the island was hit by back-to-back hurricanes in 2017. Realtor.com once named the island as the "most naturally beautiful isle in the Carribean." But the island is now in its recovery and slowly getting its title back. The price per square meter in the island is $3,235.

Rank 7- Crane Bay, Barbados ⁠

This is noted by the Realtor.com as "one of the prettiest beaches in the Carribean" because the town is surrounded by gorgeous cliffs. The price per square meter in the town is $2,739. However, foreign buyers need to pay in all cash upfront while Americans are treated like locals in the town when buying real estate properties.

Rank 6- Maracas Bay Village, Trinidad, and Tobago

This village is located right next to Spain's rainforest and provides its travelers with clear views of the beautiful ocean. Traveling here will just take hours from the port of Spain. The price per square meter here in Trinidad is $2,334 and foreign buyers need to get a license before buying a property.

Rank 5- Caye Caulker, Belize

The town has a population of less than 2,000 and is also known as "budget island." The island is next to the second-largest coral reef in the world, the Belize Barrier Reef. The price per square meter in the town is $2,322.

Rank 4- Playa Bonita, Dominican Republic ⁠

This is a cosmopolitan of Italian, French, and Spanish Influences and this is away from crowded areas like Punta Cana and Santo Domingo. The price per square meter in the Dominican Republic is $2,078. Meanwhile, American buyers need to show their passport when buying a home.

Rank 3- Dominical, Costa Rica ⁠

The town is located at the intersection of the jungle, mountains, and beach. It has a perfect view of the sunset over the Pacific Ocean and surfers will love this place all year long. The price per square meter in Costa Rica is $1,938. Moreover, this is one of the best places in the world to buy properties because foreigners are treated like locals.

Rank 2- Rodney Bay, St. Lucia ⁠

This became the home of foreign retirees. The town has shops, bars, and beautiful beaches. The price per square meter in St. Lucia is $1,860. However, Americans who are planning to buy properties here need to hire a lawyer to acquire a local license.

Rank 1- Tulum, Mexico ⁠

The place is filled with beautiful white sandy beaches and has garnered the reputation as the top culinary hubs in the southern part of Mexico. This is also a home of well-preserved ancient Mayan ruins and offers affordable condos and homes. Traveling here is just easy because the place is just minutes from the Carribean coast. The price per square meter is $1,852. However, Mexican authorities forbid anyone to buy properties in some coastal areas and foreign buyers need to have a trust set up with a Mexican bank to buy a property.