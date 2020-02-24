The tourism in the Dominican Republic is booming and its history had significantly made a huge contribution. The Dominican Republic was once known as 'Quisqueya' by the tribe Taínoso who called the nation as their home for years. It had faced multiple changes when a ship called Santa María tried to sail to Europe and India, according to an article from Belatina.

The Columbus Expedition

Columbus and his men had first reached the Bahamas, Cuba, then La Isla Española, also known as Hispañola. Columbus was captivated by the beauty of the environment where he visited. Despite his failure to complete find a spice trail, he changed his plans of finding gold and other forms of treasure to bring back to his home country.

The other crew members of Columbus were left behind while Columbus went on a short trip back to Spain to report his suggested plans. However, when he returned to Hispañola, all of his crew were nowhere to be found.

His second expedition was bigger than the previous one. He was accompanied by 17 ships and a huge number of crew members.

In1494, Columbus and his men took control of the island and eventually wiping the Taínos out of existence.

Spain's Control over the Dominican Republic

For almost a century, the Spaniards ruled the Dominican Republic. It was made a home base where other expeditions were started. The other expeditions include journeys to the Pacific Ocean, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Since the rule of Spain in the Dominican Republic, it had transformed into a location of slave trade routes and an abundant source of valuable resources.

In honor of the patron queen, the brother Columbus declared a city on the island as 'La Isabela.' Currently, the city is now known as Santo Domingo. Santo Domingo is the first city of Europe in the Latin American region. Also, it is the oldest colonial city in the entire South American continent. Additionally, it remains the center of the Dominican Republic government.

After the declaration of independence from the Spanish rule, the Dominican Republic had struggled to stabilize. Also, it had issues with its temporary dependence on the United States of America who helped the country build needed infrastructure and a government body. However, the help was only made to meet its capitalistic needs.

Why Visit the Dominican Republic?

Over the years, the large quantity of arable land in the country had resulted in a booming agricultural industry. The Dominican Republic had been known to export various goods such as sugar, coffee, and tobacco.

There are still a huge number of undeveloped land areas such as mountains and forests that had helped increase tourism in the Dominican Republic.

The preserved state of nature in the Dominican Republic combined with the inviting climate and the warmth of the people makes it an ideal location for tourists.

The majority of the visitors of the Dominican Republic are trying out ecological adventures that had become famous to international travelers. This had improved tourism in the Dominican Republic.

Other tourists' attractions in the country are zipline adventures that allow a traveler to appreciate the view of unspoiled lands. Also, it allows tourists to appreciate nature with numerous bodies of water found in the mountains of the area.