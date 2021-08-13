Prince Charles believed that there would be no way back for Prince Andrew to return to his royal duties, even if he wins the rape case filed against him by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.

A source close to Prince Charles also revealed that the Duke of Wales was "furious" with his brother over the new lawsuit, as he tries to protect the British monarchy from another scandal.

The source told The Times that the sexual allegations against Prince Andrew would be an "unwelcome reputational damage to the institution."

"This will probably further strengthen in the Prince's mind that a way back for the Duke is demonstrably not possible because the spectre of this accusation raises its head with hideous regularity," the source said.

Despite being furious with Prince Andrew, the unnamed source noted that Prince Charles still loves his brother, adding that the Duke of Wales still sympathizes with his brother, whatever the issues may be.

"His [Prince Charles] ability to support and feel for those having a tough time is well known," the source said.

READ NEXT: Jeffrey Epstein's Pal Ghislaine Maxwell Faces 2 New Sex Trafficking Charges

Prince Charles Worried About Prince Andrew's Case

Prince Charles and Prince William were reported to be worried about how Prince Andrew's legal team handles the case.

The U.S. Sun reported that both Prince Charles and Prince William shared "growing frustrations" at the silence from Prince Andrew since the Jeffrey Epstein accuser filed the lawsuit in New York on Monday.

The Duke of York has already stepped down from his royal duties in 2019. Because of this, a royal insider said the British monarch is limited in what they can say and what control they can do over the situation.

The sexual assault lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has finally received its first court date. It will have a preliminary hearing on September 13 in a Manhattan Federal Court.

A telephone conference would take place at 4 p.m. to decide whether to serve Prince Andrew with papers if he would not respond to the plaintiff's claims.

Prince Andrew's Rape Case

According to court records, Prince Andrew sexually abused Giuffre when she was 17 years old on different occasions. The lawsuit said Giuffre was "forced to have sexual intercourse" with the Duke of York against her will and lists offenses including rape in the first degree.

The Jeffrey Epstein accuser said the sexual abuse happened in London, U.S. Virgin Islands, and New York.

Prince Andrew has denied all the allegations against him. He said he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and he was with her daughter on one of the dates the Jeffrey Epstein accuser alleged the abuse took place.

Prince Andrew also denied the photo of him and Giuffre, which was taken in 2001, arguing that the picture might have been doctored.

Prince Andrew earlier said that he met convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 1999. The Duke of York noted that he did not regret his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. But after receiving enormous public criticism for this, Prince Andrew voluntarily stepped back from his royal duties.

READ MORE: Jeffrey Epstein Victim Starts Foundation for Survivors of Sexual Abuse

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Prince Charles Says Prince Andrew Won't Return To Royal Life - From Access