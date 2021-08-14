Pantaya, the premier destination for Spanish-language series and movies, returns with its new project titled "Toda la Sangre."

The upcoming crime-thriller, based on the best-selling novel series by Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca, explores Mexico's complex cultural heritage through crafting memorable characters and imagery throughout its run.

READ NEXT: Welcome the Summer Grilling Season With Menú Urbano OUTDOORS

Mexican actor Aaron Diaz, known for his roles in "Barrera de Amor" and the ABC thriller "Quantico," will be leading the series as Eugenio Casasola.

The decorated actor will portray a journalist who teams up with Lieutenant Edith Mondragon, played by Ana Brenda Contreras, previously known for her roles in the telenovela "Teresa" and The CW series "Dynasty."

Together, they will investigate a series of gruesome murders that resemble ancient Aztec ritualistic sacrifice set in modern-day Mexico City.

The new series "Toda la Sangre" is a premium project from the streaming platform, together with STARZPLAY and Spiral International. It is produced by Fremantle Mexico and directed by Luis Prieto and Hari Sama.

Prieto has gained recognition for his works on the theatrical feature "Kidnap" and TV series "White Lines" and "Snatch." On the other hand, Sama became known for his award-winning film "This Is Not Berlin."

Fremantle's upcoming ten-episode series will be distributed internationally and developed and produced by executive producer and showrunner Zasha Robles of Spiral International, the creator behind the Emmy Award-winning "Falco."

"We are extremely lucky to be working with such talented creators... who together, are the dream team in the creation of our Aztec thriller - Toda la Sangre," Robles said in a statement.

"We are extremely proud of the team Zasha has assembled to bring 'Toda la Sangre' to life, with A-list talent both behind and in front of the camera," Pantaya Head of Content Mario Almeida added.

Superna Kale, STARZ President for International Networks, noted that "'Toda la Sangre' features an incredibly talented creative team and cast who will bring this sophisticated story set in Mexico and against some of the most iconic architecture in Mexico City to life."

About Pantaya

Pantaya is the first-ever premium streaming destination for Spanish-language content. The Los Angeles, California-based company currently offers the largest selection of current and classic blockbusters and films from both the U.S. and Latin America.

Pantaya is a subsidiary of the Hemisphere Media Group, the only publicly traded Spanish-language media company in the US that caters to the growing Hispanic and Latin American population.

About Spiral International

Based in Miami, Florida, Spiral International is a leader in IP development, production, and distribution. Owned by the Etcetera group, Spiral is powered by 45 years of experience and expertise, with regional offices across Europe and the Americas.

About STARZPLAY

A Lionsgate Company, STARZ continues to expand its global presence with its STARZPLAY international streaming platform available in an increasing number of territories. With STARZPLAY, all STARZ content is being made available all in one place, anytime, anywhere.

STARZPLAY is currently available in Europe and Latin America via Apple TV; in Mexico, Germany, France, and the UK via Amazon Prime Video and various local platforms.

READ MORE: NALIP, Disney, MPA, Amblin Partners, STARZ Team Up to Develop Next Generation of Producers