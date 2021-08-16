British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell had sold her London house, where it is alleged that Prince Andrew had sex with his accuser, to pay for her legal fees.

Maxwell was known to be the partner of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died at his prison cell. Maxwell received £1.75 million for the property near Hyde Park.

According to the Mirror, the said London house was allegedly where Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew as a teen.

The property was also said to be where Prince Andrew was pictured with his arm around Giuffre, who is also one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently facing trial in the United States on sex abuse charges. She was accused to procured young girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

The British socialite is currently in a New York jail, while her Belgravia property was bought by Stuart Robinson, a Hampshire property developer, The Times reported.

Maxwell's spokesman said the socialite would be sad to sell what she considered her "refuge" in London. But she reportedly needs to sell the house to cover the legal fees for her forthcoming trial in the U.S.

Ian Maxwell said his sister was suffering abusive treatment in jail. He said she was innocent of all charges and called for her release.

Reports earlier emerged that Ghislaine Maxwell had been "physically abused" by prison guards. She was also reported to be losing her hair.

Rape Case Against Prince Andrew

Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in federal court in New York last week. She said the Duke of York, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, sexually abused her multiple times when she was 17.

According to The Guardian, Giuffre said the abuses had occurred at Epstein's Manhattan mansion and other locations. She claimed that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times, once allegedly at the property of Ghislaine Maxwell in Belgravia in 2001.

Giuffre said she was compelled to engage in sexual acts by express or implied threats by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, "and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts."

She further alleged that Prince Andrew knew she was a sex-trafficking victim and that she has suffered and continues to suffer emotional and psychological distress and harm.

U.S. legal experts said the case battle could take years. A payout of over $16.4 million could also be in the picture if the Duke of York loses the legal battle, according to a She Knows report.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has denied having sex with Giuffre. Buckingham Palace has called the claims false and without foundation.

Bid of Ghislaine Maxwell to Dismiss Sex Trafficking Indictment

Reuters reported that a judge rejected Maxwell's attempt to dismiss her charges by justifying the recent overturning of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, a Manhattan judge, said she was not bound by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June 30 decision to free Cosby.

The judge also rejected Maxwell's arguments that prosecutors waited too long to charge her with sex trafficking between 2001 and 2004. Nathan noted that the statute of limitations applied retroactively.

Meanwhile, the socialite's lawyers did not immediately comment on the matter. The 59-year-old socialite could face 80 years in prison if found guilty of the charges against her.

