A Utah zoo worker is now recovering after yanking by an alligator. She's lucky as a guest found a way to save during an encounter.

The alligator attack happened when the Utah zoo employee (not identified) talked to the visitors about the alligators on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Scales & Tails, Utah. As they were busy, the reptile barrel-rolled the worker right in front of the zoo-goers, TMZ reported. A video taken by the guests showed that the worker was talking to some parents and children when the alligator suddenly bit the handler's hand and dragged her underwater.

READ NEXT: 'I Felt Very Privileged,' Says Swimmer Surrounded by 50 Sharks During a Training Dip

Fortunately, a brave man identified as Donnie Wiseman helped the zoo worker as he threw himself at the back of the alligator. The Wiseman was able to stop the reptile from rolling as the handler calmly gave him and another man instructions on how to help her escape from the beast.

After the alligator loosened its grip from the handler, another guest, who was reported to have a background in nursing, performed first aid before the emergency crews arrived.

The company that owns the Scales & tails lauded the individuals who jumped in to rescue the alligator handler.

"Their help combined with the training of our staff member probably saved her life and her limbs," the company noted.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, the West Valley City Business announced that the Utah zoo worker was doing well and is in recovery.

Second Handler Not Enforced During the Alligator Attack

According to company owner Shane Richins, the center normally enforces a second handler when working with their alligators. However, the said setup was not enforced in recent years if the worker is not planning to enter the enclosure.

Richins underscored that they still enforce the policy strictly whenever someone would get inside the reptile's enclosure. The company owner also emphasized that they would enforce the policy on any encounter with the beast.

It was not the first time that guests saved someone from animals like the alligator.

Latin Post reported in July about the California teen, Kianna Hummel, who was dragged by a crocodile while standing on the beach in late July. Luckily, there are bystanders who saw the incident and saved the teen from a ferocious crocodile. The bystander named Sarah Laney said they threw any objects to the animal to distract it, describing the experience as a "tug-of-war." They were able to pull back the teen from the water when a resort employee struck the crocodile with a hunk of wood.

Surviving Alligator Attacks

Most alligators and even crocodiles are territorial. Some parts of South Carolina, Texas, and Florida have animal encounters, particularly reptiles, that were reported.

To avoid attacks, stay away from waters that were known to be inhibited by the reptile. If the beast suddenly appears, moving slowly until a safe distance would help. If an alligator has already bitten some part of your body, fight back by poking its eye.

READ NEXT: Humpback Whale Swallows Lobster Fisherman: Man Says "Completely Black Inside"

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Guests Jump in to Rescue Handler Bitten by Alligator - From FOX 13 News Utah