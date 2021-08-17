Former MMA star Anderson Silva, who was committed to sticking with boxing for the long haul, has opened his doors for a possible showdown with social media influencer Logan Paul.

Anderson Silva already started his preparation for his ring return earlier this summer. After his split decision victory over faded former middleweight titlist Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., all eyes were on the next move for the UFC legend.

Anderson Silva-Logan Paul Fight

The second straight boxing match for the Hall of Fame former UFC light heavyweight champion would be against boxing newcomer Tito Ortiz (21-12-1, 15 knockouts/submissions in MMA).

The bout would be fought at a catchweight of 195 pounds and would take place September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

However, the much anticipated rumored match between Anderson Silva and Logan Paul emerged earlier this month. The possible showdown against social media influencer and boxing novice Logan Paul (0-1, 0 KOs) could still take place later this year but depending on the post-game situation of Silva after his showdown with Ortiz.

According to Boxing Scene, Silva said, "Let's go see. Anything is possible," regarding the potential fight with Paul while taking part in a virtual press conference to otherwise discuss his bout with Ortiz.

Silva also said they could not control that situation, but he definitely could control one thing - training hard and listening to his coach for a good outcome.

Moreover, Silva also said that he could not control what would happen, but he was prepared for that, and if not, he would continue training for that day.

Legend Vs. Novice

The talks about the possible Anderson Silva-Logan Paul fight were reportedly underway this past July, a month after the 46-year-old Brazilian MMA fighter Silva conquered Chavez in his first boxing match since 2005.

It was also almost two months since the high-profile exhibition match between Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The boxing novice has faced the Hall of Famer, former five-division champion and boxing's all-time box-office king, Mayweather, but he survived the match.

The fight has yet to be ruled out, but Silva's camp is currently focusing on his fellow octagon legend. The Silva-Ortiz bout would be a part of a PPV card headlined by Hall of Fame's former six-division titlist Oscar De La Hoya in a scheduled and sanctioned eight-round bout against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

Furthermore, depending on the outcome and his physical well-being, Silva had clarified that he did not rule out a future fight with Paul or any other influencer.

"Everything's possible. I love fighting. Fighting is a big part of my life," Silva said.

Silva also shared that he was challenging himself every single moment. That's why he never stopped training. Silva said that he had huge respect for Tito, and it was a great honor because he was a big fan of Tito, and it would be a big show for the fans.

WATCH: Logan Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Should It Happen? - From DAZN Boxing