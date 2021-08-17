Afghan Falling From Plane and Dying in US Plane's Landing Gear: Troops Now Clearing Kabul Airport's Runways

An Afghan was seen falling down from a U.S. plane after it took off from Kabul Airport.

Various videos are now leaked on different social media sites, showing that the residents of Afghanistan are trying to ride U.S. military cargo airplanes in hopes of leaving the now-chaotic country.

Euro News released a video to show how alarming the current situation of Afghanistan really is.

"In a distressing video, Afghans can be seen attempting to hold onto a U.S. military plane as it takes off from Kabul airport. According to reports, at least three people died after falling from the aircraft," captioned the news network.

In a distressing video, Afghans can be seen attempting to hold onto a U.S. military plane as it takes off from Kabul airport. According to reports, at least three people died after falling from the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/WvrO0FIIyv — euronews (@euronews) August 16, 2021

READ NEXT: Border Surge Includes Record-High Number of Suspected Terrorists, Ex-Border Patrol Chief Says

The video showed what looks like a package falling from the U.S. plane. However, various reports claimed that the falling black object is actually an Afghan trying to stay on the plane. In the comment section, many Twitter users showed their disappointment about the pilot's action.

"The scenes are very distressing. The American plane cannot even wait till the people get down," said one of the commentators.

Now a newly dead body was discovered in the landing gear of one of the U.S. cargo planes leaving Kabul Airport.

Afghan Body Discovered in U.S. Plane's Landing Gear

According to Business Insider's latest report, a newly dead body was discovered in the landing gear of one of the U.S. cargo planes leaving the chaotic Kabul Airport.

Three U.S. government officials confirmed this information after the plane's landing hear would not go up. The U.S. plane crew later investigated the mechanical issue and surprisingly found a dead body in the wheel.

As of the moment, thousands of Afghans are still seeking help from the United States. Most of them are swarming the plane runways in desperation to get aboard the planes, which were only ordered to transport U.S. personnel out of the country.

US Troops Remain In Kabul Airport, Only To Evacuate Staff

BBC reported that some U.S. military troops are still staying at Kabul Airport. However, their only main goal is to evacuate American staff.

Recently, U.S. Army soldiers confirmed that they shot two armed men at the airport. On the other hand, U.S. marines are also arriving to fetch their personnel as soon as possible.

The final decision of U.S. President Joe Biden is being criticized by many Americans and other residents across the globe.

However, he explained that the nation already sacrificed thousands of soldiers and spent trillions of dollars in Afghanistan. Biden added that it is time that Afghans fight for themselves.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Defends Decision to Pull Out U.S. Troops in Afghanistan After TalibanTake Over