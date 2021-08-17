U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration are now under scrutiny over his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, prompting U.S. lawmakers to launch an investigation.

The lawmakers on Tuesday promised that they would investigate what went wrong over the decision on Afghanistan, according to a Newsmax report.

Sen. Bob Menendez said that the events in Afghanistan had been a combination of mistakes by Republican and Democratic administrations over the years.

Menendez is the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He also said that what people see right now in Afghanistan results from many years of policy and intelligence failures.

Committee Republicans said they wanted State Secretary Antony Blinken to testify to understand why the State Department "was so ill-prepared."

There is no immediate date for the hearing just yet.

Sen. Mark Warner said that he plans to work with other committees to ask questions on why the U.S. was not better prepared for the collapse of the Afghan government, according to a Reuters report.

Warner chairs the Democratic Intelligence Committee.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Does Not Regret Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Says Afghans Must Fight Taliban 'For Themselves'

Taliban Taking Charge of Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac of Kabul's airport, with images of people clinging to the U.S. military transport as the Taliban managed to seize Afghanistan's capital.

Kabul's international airport was under foreign forces' protection, which included thousands of U.S. troops to assist in the evacuation.

Biden had defended his decision on Monday to pull out U.S. troops from Afghanistan, saying that the U.S. mission was complete. He added that nation-building was never the initial goal.

He said that he has learned that there was never a good time to withdraw the forces and that the incident had unfolded more quickly than they expected, according to The New York Times report.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country as the militant group seized the country's capital/

A U.S. military official said that the U.S. troops were not involved in Ghani's departure.

The head of the Afghan presidential security guard had greeted a Taliban commander in the presidential palace.

The security head said that he indulged at the request of the senior Afghan government negotiator.

Meanwhile, residents of Kabul had removed advertisements showing women without headscarves, fearing that it might upset the Taliban.

Some police officers were taken by Taliban members, while others tried to get into civilian clothes and flee.

The Taliban said they had entered Kabul to ensure order and public safety while promising to respect women's rights and forgive those who fought them.

The group also said that they would ensure Afghanistan will not become a haven for terrorists, according to an Associated Press News report.

The Taliban's previous rule had restricted mainly women from going outside. In addition, television and music were not allowed.

They had also held public executions during their earlier leadership in the country.

The Taliban had encouraged women to return to work while allowing young girls to return to school.

READ MORE: U.S. Military Launches Airstrikes Against Iran and Syria, Targets Militia Groups Behind Drone Attacks on U.S. Personnel

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Biden Speaks On Afghanistan Crisis As Taliban Regains Control - from NBC News

