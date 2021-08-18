President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has instructed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to apply full oversight authority and explore legal action against state governors who try to block school mask mandates.

Joe Biden noted that some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into a political fight for their own gain, The National Review reported.

The president spoke about his directive to the Education Department after a number of Republican governors tried to prohibit school districts from imposing mask mandates in schools.

Joe Biden reiterated what he said before, saying that if they are not going to fight the pandemic, they should at least get out of the way of everyone else trying.

Education Department Actions

Miguel Cardona announced last week plans to make federal aid from the most recent COVID relief package available to school superintendents, educators, and school board members who might be facing financial penalties for defying executive orders on mask mandates.

Cardona sent letters to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying that he was deeply concerned about their efforts to prohibit district leaders from implementing mask mandates, U.S. News reported.

In his speech on Wednesday, Joe Biden said that if state governors want to cut the pay for education employees, requiring masks in the classroom, there would be funding from the American Rescue Plan that can be used to pay for their salary 100 percent.

The president also applauded school district leaders in Arizona and Florida for doing the right thing on imposing mask mandates in schools.

Mask Mandates in Schools

Miguel Cardona said the Biden administration is ready to investigate civil rights complaints from families experiencing restrictions on masking in schools.

The Education Department's office for civil rights may take action if state policies affect children with medical vulnerabilities or weakened immune systems, Education Week reported.

Cardona noted that those states prohibiting school mask mandates are placing students, families, and educators at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly noted that schools should open for in-person learning this year. However, officials wanted layered mitigation measures to be in place, such as mask-wearing and proper ventilation.

Meanwhile, Forbes reported that the Florida State Board of Education eyed two school districts for sanctions after imposing mask mandates and violating state rules.

The state's education board has not yet decided how they will sanction the two school districts. But its options range from withholding funding, removing officers, or subjecting the districts to greater reporting requirements.

The same situation can be seen in Arizona schools that violate the state's ban on school mask mandates. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday that the state would deny federal funds from districts not following state orders on mask mandates.

Arizona schools that impose mask mandates will be ineligible for federal COVID relief grants worth $1,800 per student. In Texas, a ban on school mask mandates is punishable for a $1,000 fine for groups or individuals that violate the ban.

