Two more California police officers were shot on Wednesday afternoon while trying to apprehend suspect in the "ambush" shooting of a sheriff's deputy.

The police officers from San Bernardino, who were not identified by the authorities, were shot while investigating the man who was believed to ambush another officer on Tuesday.

The two officers, who sustained injuries, were brought to Loma Linda University Medical Center and were expected to survive.

California Suspect Who Ambushed a Police Officer Killed

Fox News reported that the incident occurred at Highland in San Bernardino County, about 66 miles east of Los Angeles, California.

The California police officers were shot while they exchanged bullets with the unidentified suspect near Rosemary Drive and Victoria Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said the police were surveilling the man for hours in connection with the ambush incident that happened a day before.

The suspect was reported to be killed after the exchange of bullets. It was still unclear what kind of firearm was used by the man in the shooting.

San Bernardino Police Lt. Michele Mahan did not explicitly confirm that the suspect was responsible for the ambush that happened on Tuesday. However, Mahan noted that the man was "clearly a violent individual" who attacked at least three law enforcement officers.

KTLA5 reported that detectives from the Sheriff's Department responded to the area to conduct an investigation. An aerial video from Sky5 revealed a large police presence at the scene after the shooting. A man lying in an adjacent field was also seen, as well police gear covered with blood.

Police Search California Suspect's Home

Authorities believe that the suspect was the one who ambushed a 27-year-old Sheriff's deputy on Tuesday at about 4:15 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot while trying to pull over a motorist in the area of 10th Street and Waterman Avenue. Authorities said the deputy was fired upon as he turned a corner during a brief car chase.

Officials noted that the suspect got out of his vehicle, took out a rifle, and wait for the deputy until he fired multiple shots.

Calling it an "ambush," San Bernardino Police Sgt. Equino Thomas said the deputy was still inside his SUV patrol when the suspect opened fire.

The deputy was given first aid and was brought to a hospital. Authorities said he remains hospitalized in stable condition as of Wednesday.

After the shooting, investigators searched the suspect's apartment complex on Tuesday night, where authorities discovered the suspect's vehicle and the rifle used.

The SUV patrol of the 27-year-old California police was reported to be torched, but investigators are still figuring out how the vehicle caught fire.

